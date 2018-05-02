Short film project stirs interest

THE Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust has received an overwhelming response by aspiring filmmakers following a call to interested youth to join the Smartphone Short Film Competition that was launched on April 12.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

ZIFFT’s Short Film Project producer, Nakai Matema, said the response signals that the competition has lived up to expectations.

“The Smartphone Short Film Competition is living up to expectation with overwhelming and quick responses by aspiring local filmmakers. The quick response is interesting and enlightening,” she said.

“A number of aspiring filmmakers responded by joining the SSFC WhatsApp group, others called, and some visited the website to enquire more about the competition.”

Matema expressed optimism that the competition would yield positive results and anticipated more submissions.

“We are optimistic that the competition is going to be a huge success and are looking forward to more submissions. There is great hope for the local film industry,” she said.

The competition, running under the theme Being Zimbabwean, is meant to encourage the youth to speak out and think outside the political and religious boxes as they focus on their creativity.

ZIFFT partnered Alliance Française Zimbabwe and the project is being sponsored by EcoCash and Elevate.

The competition will close on May 27 and its terms and conditions can be accessed at ZIFFT and Alliance Francaise’s website.

