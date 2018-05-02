FC Platinum edge Black Rhinos

Champions FC Platinum continued with their winning ways when they edged a fighting Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

Never Tigere scored the solitary goal that powered the platinum miners to victory.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM….. (0)1

BLACK RHINOS……..0

The former ZPC Kariba midfielder broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when he followed up of a curling free kick whipped in by former Black Rhinos fullback Jameson Mukombwe that hit the cross bar.

Tigere was the quickest to react before he struck a powerful shot past Rhinos goalkeeper Ashley Reyners.

FC Platinum could have scored earlier through Ali Sadiki, but his well-struck left footer hit the upright post.

Moments later, Sadiki whipped a curling cross, but Farai Madhananga failed to connect the ball with Reyners at his mercy.

Just after the halftime break, Rhino’s Wellington Taderera missed a sitter when he was picked unmarked in the box by Lot Chiungwa.

Chiungwa almost grabbed the equaliser for Chauya Chipembere with a shot from range, but FC Platinum goal minder Francis Tizayi tipped his effort over the bar late on.

In-form Tigere unleashed a thunderbolt in the 90th minute after neat interchange that involved Madhananga and Gift Mbweti, but Reyners was equal to the task.

Tigere again broke loose on the counter, but his shot hit the upright.

FC Platinum assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe was reserved in his post-match comments.

“This was a tough game, but the most important thing is that we collect maximum points. Credit to the piece of brilliance that earned us the only goal, but overally, the team played well. It’s important for us, especially considering that we had little time to rest, we had two games in three days,” he said.

His opposite counterpart, Herbert Maruwa was left fuming, blaming poor officiating for the loss.

“These (officials) are some of things we cannot control. Our duty is to play football, but we hope one day God will help us. We just hope that we will collect maximum points in our next encounter.

“Like soldiers, the fighting spirit is there, we tried, but we could not score. We look forward to our next encounter,” he said.

FC PLATINUM: F Tizayi, J Mukombwe, G Bello, K Moyo, E Moyo, W Mhango, N Tigere, F Madhananga, R Kutsanzira, A Eonde (M Dube 88′), A Sadiki(G Mbweti, 75′)

BLACK RHINOS: A Reyners, M Mekiwa, F Banda, B Homora, S Jimu, D Mudadi, A Gahadzikwa, M Mambare ( M Chigoro, 70), E Chigui, W Taderera (T Sibanda, 87′), L Chiunga

