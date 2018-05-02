Chilly Chicken Inn too hot for Caps

JUST as in anything in life, in football a team can also do with a little bit of luck. Caps United didn’t have it, as a Chicken Inn goal that came out of nothing, in the end condemned the Green Machine to their second league defeat of the season.

CAPS UNITED………0

CHICKEN INN….(1)1

Milton Ncube, who was the last man in defence, fell under challenge from Chicken Inn attackers and an alert Obadiah Tarumbwa dispossessed him, before bundling the ball into the bottom corner seven minutes into the match.

The Harare giants never recovered from that setback and the result would frustrate anybody associated with the Green Machine at a time they looked to have gained momentum with two good results in previous matches.

To make matters worse, they went on to finish with 10-man after goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba was sent off by referee Nomore Musundire, a minute from full time after he illegally brought down Divine Lunga, who was charging towards goal after breaking free.

Denver Mukamba who threatened from the midfield, came close to levelling matters on 18 minutes with a speculative shot.

Tarumbwa also had a chance to double the lead on 23 minutes, but his speculative shot went over the bar. The Harare giants, however, were dominant in the second half in which they created decent chances but were let down by poor finishing.

Simba Nhivi, a hero in the 4-3 victory over Nichruit, turned villain as he missed a good opportunity on 67 minutes, blasting his effort over the bar after goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze had come out of his line in a desperate bid to clear the ball from danger.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was disappointed with the result, but drew satisfaction from the overall performance by the team.

“Naturally, I think it’s disappointing to lose a match. But obviously, I have been impressed by the overall performance. The boys played their hearts out and unfortunately, this was a match we were never meant to win. But we can draw from this match is the character and confidence of the players going into our next match. We did create descent opportunities but the execution was poor but all the same you can’t fault the players,” he observed.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas was pleased with the result. “It’s a satisfying result compared the last three games where we were drawing our games. The boys had to break the ice today against a team that has been on fire. We have been struggling to beat Caps United especially here in Harare so this is a sweet victory for us,” Antipas said.

Teams:

Caps United: P Chigumba, M Ncube, V Musarurwa, D Dauda, S Makatuka, K Nyamupfukudza, D Mukamba (W Mutasa 54,’ C Mverechena 89′),S Nhivi, J Ngodzo, J Zhuwawo,B Muzondiwa

Chicken Inn: E Chipezeze,B Passmore, D Lunga, G Goddard,I Mucheneka, S Munawa,C Matawu, (K Nasama 80′), X Ndlovu (W Kamudyariwa 46′) G Majika, O Tarumbwa

