‘Morning-after pill’ use surges, says ZNFPC

Sibongile Maruta Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) is dissuading young people from abusing emergency contraceptive pill as it is harmful.

The ZNFPC said girls were indulging in unprotected sex and take emergency contraceptive pills to avert pregnancy.

The emergency tablets are popularly known among young girls as “morning-after pill”.

The abuse of the pills is rampant in colleges and universities where most students enjoy freedom away from parental guidance and control. The girls are more worried about preventing pregnancy than sexually transmitted diseases like HIV and Aids.

Speaking at the ZNFPC media advocacy workshop held in Kadoma recently, ZNFPC Mashonaland East provincial manager Getrude Katsande said there was need to alert girls on the dangers of abusing the pills.

‘‘Youths need knowledge when it comes to using contraceptives. We have found out that the youths are abusing contraceptives. Emergency contraceptive medication is not as effective as a regular contraceptive. It is there to protect in a rare circumstance and not to be used as a method,” she said.

Mrs Katsande said such tablets were not advisable to use and youths must stay away from them for health reasons.

“Future complications will occur because sometimes there is no follow up when these young people use the pill, and yet the pill should be taken within a month. Emergency contraceptive pill can be used within 72-hours after having sexual intercourse,” said Ms Katsande.