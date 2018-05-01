Chamisa imposes Tsvangirai relatives

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

MDC-T leader Mr Nelson Chamisa is accused of imposing relatives of the late party leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai to contest in the forthcoming general elections set for latter this year, a development that has created disgruntlement in the rank and file of the opposition party.

Mr Tsvangirai’s daughter, Vimbai, is set to represent the MDC-T in Glen View South while Collins, brother to the late opposition leader, had been earmarked to contest as senator in Manicaland province.

The move has been perceived as a way to get recognition from the Tsvangirai family after they took great exception at the way Mr Chamisa grabbed power before burial of the late MDC-T leader.

Sources in the party complained that the two have not been in party structures as they lived in the shadows of their benefactor, Mr Tsvangirai, who succumbed to cancer of the colon in February at a Johannesburg hospital in South Africa.

“Vimbai has been imposed in Glen View South. Initially, they indicated that the constituency was reserved for women and later advised those who had shown interest in that constituency to withdraw. She is now uncontested,” said a source.

Another source said Collins, who resides in Harare, had been earmarked for a Senate post in Manicaland uncontested.

“Our concern is that why is he imposing them. Another issue is they are not known in the party. Of late, we have been seeing Collins moving around with files at party headquarters only to be told that they had secured a parliamentary seat for him. We doubt very much if he has ever gone to that province to campaign because we always see him in Harare. There has been some efforts to rope in Manase Tsvangirai to stand in Goromonzi South, but it is not yet done, ” said another source.

When contacted, party acting national chairperson, Mr Morgan Komichi confirmed that Collins and Vimbai were gunning for parliamentary seats.

“We have reserved Glen View South for women and Vimbai is one of them. Our party’s national council has resolved that at least 50 percent of seats be reserved to women and of those seats, 20 percent should be for women below the age of 35 years. Collins Tsvangirai is one of those contesting for the senatorial constituency in Manicaland. He should go for primaries, but the first issue is that there should be consensus on a candidate and if that fails candidates would be subjected to primary elections,” said Mr Komichi.

He denied that the party had imposed Collins and Vimbai, saying any party members who meet the given criteria for those constituencies were free to contest them.

“Anyone who is not happy with anything has up to May 2, 2018 to file an appeal and a committee set up to deliberate on appeals would sit on May 3 to hear them. Primary elections will then be held on May 4 2018,” said Mr Komichi.

Collins yesterday said he was already preparing for the elections.

“I am already preparing for a journey to Mutare. I am quite confident that I will win the primary election if ever that need arises,” he said.