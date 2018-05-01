Bigwigs fall in Zanu-PF primaries

Herald Reporters

Zanu-PF’s National Elections Commission (NEC) was last night still receiving results of the revolutionary party’s primary elections amid reports that some bigwigs had fallen by the wayside .

There were also indications of challenges in constituencies like Harare South.

In Harare South, voting was nullified to allow the party to attend to issues raised by candidates, which they said impeded the smooth conduct of the poll.

Voting, which was supposed to resume yesterday, failed to take off after more than half of the constituency had not received polling materials.

Areas that had voted included Hopley, Stoneridge Park and Southlea Park.

Officials from the commissariat department led by Colonel Chriden Kanouruka (Retired) held a meeting with candidates at the constituency command centre who raised complaints related to cell registers and slow movement of polling material.

After a long meeting, it was agreed to shelve the process so that issues raised could be attended to.

Areas that had not taken delivery of voting material included Ushehwekunze, Churu Farm, Manyame, Uplands, Saturday Retreat and Eyecourt.

In an interview last night, Col Kanouruka said he agreed with candidates to write a letter detailing issues which they would forward to the party’s national political commissariat for consideration.

“We now await guidance from the National Political commissariat. After I listened to their concerns, I felt that some of their concerns were genuine and valid. Some of them include cell register which was not up to standard. There was also a boundary dispute between Harare South and Glen View South. Another challenge was that the constituency, big as it is, it was being serviced by one vehicle to deliver material,” said Col Kanouruka.

“We noted that only 18 centres out of a possible 40 had voted. If at least 30 centres had voted we could have made some compromises. Another challenge was that polling officials, led by the coordinator, were not conversant with the area and the major challenge would be that most areas do not have street names to give guidance to a person.”

Candidates vying for the constituency include Cdes Douglas Mahiya, Tonderayi Nkomo, Nyasha Madzamba, Kingstone Gudyanga, Leornard Tarwireyi, Maxwell Munondo, Reclief Chihwekure, Henry Ziwere, Monday Mugwisi, Paul Mafinini and Tongayi Mnangagwa.

In Masvingo voting ended peacefully, but there were reports of irregularities.

Results from all the 26 constituencies show that some bigwigs had failed to sail through.

Most candidates put celebrations on hold until after the official announcement of results. Those who lost gathered at the Zanu-PF provincial offices in Masvingo to register their complaints with the Provincial Elections Directorate.

Cde Chadzamira assured party members that the National Electorate Directorate would announce official results after looking at all the grievances.

“Results will be announced by the NED and we will stand on how they will be announced. Those with grievances have written letters of appeal and we will be handling them all according to their merits,” said Cde Chadzamira.

In Mashonaland West, the results started trickling in at the provincial headquarters with Cde Sydney Nyanungo, a representative of the National Elections Commission in the province, saying they had received results from six constituencies.

“We are expecting all the results to be in this evening but the procedure has it that we send them to the national command centre before announcing locally,” he said.

Polling ended early in in Zvimba West, Mhangura and Hurungwe North.

In Hurungwe district, voting was still in progress in the Chivende and Chirariro areas of Hurungwe East constituency and Chingurunguru (Ward 26) and Mashuma (17) in Hurungwe West constituency.

Preliminary results showed that new faces were leading in all the five House of Assembly constituencies in Hurungwe district.

Voting was still on in Zvimba South last night where Cde Phillip Chiyangwa was battling against Cde Jesca Tapfumanei, Cde Crispen Saidi and Cde Sign Chabvonga.

The Provincial Elections Directorate reportedly issued an order that polling continues until everyone had voted.

The same situation was also obtaining in Zvimba East.

Cdes Tawanda Tungamirai, Francis Machona, Cornelious Muoni, Francis Mukwangwariva, Davie Mutingwende and Norbert Mavhunga are fighting to represent Zanu-PF in the constituency.

The fierce battle in Zvimba North has been put on hold after it was agreed to suspend voting in the volatile constituency were 14 candidates are battling out to be party candidate.

The candidates Cdes Idah Kamushinda, Christopher Shumba, Marian Chombo and Goodluck Mbiri heads a strong field vying for the seat.

Other contestants include Cde Farai Chiyangwa, Theresa Maburutse, Mirriam Bamhare, Dolly Tamanikwa, Rodwell Chitemerere, Joseph Kaundo, Godmire Mufuka, Chamunorwa Chironda, Chionioni Pasipanodya and Wilbom Mehlomakulu.

In Kariba, voting which started at around 10 am on Monday ended around 2pm yesterday afternoon with counting still last night.

In Kadoma, polling ended yesterday and results were sent to the provincial command centre.

In Chegutu East, voting started around 7am and Zanu-PF supporters were still casting their ballots across the constituency.

Cdes Julius Murombedzi, Webster Shamu, the Mashonaland West provincial minister, and Zanu-PF youth league provincial chairman Vengesai Musengi are vying for the right to represent the party.

At least one person was injured in skirmishes at Chinengundu Centre in Chegutu West constituency.

Incumbent legislator Dexter Nduna fired five volleys of ammunition to allegedly disperse youths who were baying for his polling agent.

Officer commanding Norton district Chief Superintendent Misheck Chingozha confirmed the incident before warning that police would deal sternly with any perpetrators of violence.

“We are conducting investigations to establish why the Cde Dexter Nduna had to resort to use of a firearm under those circumstances,” he said.

Chief Supt Chingozha said the skirmishes started when a group of rival supporters of candidates contesting in the primary elections tried to bar people intending to vote from exercising their right.

Cde Nduna said his life and that of his agent were threatened resulting in him firing warning shots.

The injured person is currently receiving treatment at Chegutu district hospital where her condition is reportedly stable.

Reports from Manicaland also indicate that some heavyweights failed to make it.

Polling in Manicaland ended on Monday in most constituencies with results having been posted to the provincial office for further management.

Some losing candidates are said to have lodged complaints with the provincial office regarding the manner in which the primary elections were held.

They cited a number of irregularities.

Manicaland provincial elections commissioner Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi said his office had been seized with results from most constituencies and they were readying to send them to Zanu-PF’s national political commissar Retired Major General Engelbert Rugeje.

“All the results will be handed to national political commissar, Cde Rugeje, who will announce them. I am sure he will be holding a press conference where he will announce the results,” he said.

In the Midlands Province, Zanu PF provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said they had received more than half of the results from the 28 constituencies in the province save for Gokwe South that received the voting materials late.

“Results have started coming in from other districts and we are still waiting for results from Chirumhanzu -Zibagwe and Gokwe South districts,” he said.

Cde Rugeje was not available for a comment last night.

In Bulawayo province, leader of the elections team Cde George Nare said the party’s provincial headquarters Davies Hall had compiled results from all the constituencies and sent them to the national command centre in Harare.

“The announcement of the final results will be done by the national command centre in Harare. The voting exercise went well in all the constituencies,” said Cde Nare.

Representative for Matabeleland South in the Zanu-PF’s Elections Committee, Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi yesterday said results for the province were still trickling in from the provincial centre in Gwanda.

“I am at the national command centre in Harare and I have received results from a few polling stations in the province. As soon as I get all the results I’ll be able to announce them.

“Generally, the elections went well in most parts of the province although there were some logistical challenges here and there,” said Ambassador Nsimbi.

Voting was still underway by 6pm yesterday in most districts in Matabeleland North province with Tsholotsho South the only constituency confirmed to have finished, provincial elections officer Cde Tinaye Chigudu said.

Some parts of Binga district only received ballot papers yesterday afternoon.

Cde Chigudu said he was yet to receive full reports of the polls.

“I am on the field running around and trying to assess the situation and get things done. Before I left the command centre only Tsholotsho South had completed voting but we are hopeful we will finish today,” he said.