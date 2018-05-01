Minister hails women’s resilience

Wimbainashe Zhakata Mutare Correspondent

ERADICATION of poverty and economic empowerment of women are the cornerstones of achieving gender equality, a Government official has said.

The remarks were made by Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Cde Monica Mutsvangwa (pictured), at a belated International Women’s Day celebration held in Mutasa distrrict recently.

Minister Mutsvangwa, who was represented by director for provincial affairs in her office, Mr Kennedy Mugarisanwa, said: “Some of the initiatives being implemented by Government that deserve special mention include facilitating women’s participation in key economic sectors, namely agriculture, mining, tourism and trade. Government is also encouraging the promotion of public-private partnership for the economic growth of our nation.”

She encouraged women in Mutasa district to create synergies and linkages with both the private and public sectors to boost development.

The women exhibited different crafts and wares as part of the commemorations.

Some of the women are farmers and exhibited their produce that included bananas, yams, dried fruits and vegetables.

One of the exhibitors from Tsuro Trust, a farming group from Chimanimani, Mrs Emilia Makadzange (40), said she processes different types of food especially fruits and vegetables.

“Drying food is an excellent way of preserving it since is can easily go bad if left fresh. We process all types of food so that we can sell and provide for our families. As an individual I produce sunflower seed for sunflower oil processing. I later sell it and pay school fees for my children even without the help of my husband.”

Mrs Juliet Muneshumba, a 34- year-old dressmaker who specialises in African attire, said she has managed to fend for her family over the years.

“My husband is unemployed but I take good care of him and our four children. They eat a healthy breakfast every morning and I pay for their school fees through this project,” she said.

Cde Mutsvangwa hailed the good work done by women.

“It is important that that you are recognised, not as vulnerable members of the society in need of charity but as a formidable force that needs to be released,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.