Zim economy poised for fast growth — investor

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe is poised to be among the fastest growing economies in Africa in the next 10 years if the people remain united, visiting Chinese vice chairman of China-Africa Business Council, Mr HuaRong Zhang, has said.

He made the remarks in Harare on Monday after having dinner with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The function was also attended by Chinese A|mbassador to Zimbabwe Mr Huang Ping; Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to China, Mr Paul Chikawa; Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and his deputies Ambassador Christian Katsande and Dr Ray Ndhlukula, as well as Governor Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Dr John Mangudya, among other senior Government officials.

Mr HuaRong said he was confident that in 10 years time Zimbabwe would become one of the fastest economies in Africa.

He said China was once poor but due to the open and reform policy it managed to boost its economy to become one of the strongest in the world.

“The reform and opening policy gave us chances to develop. China used to be one of the poorest economies in the world but in 40 years’ time, we have become one of the strongest and fast developed countries and we have solved poverty issues for 700 million people.

“Zimbabwe is a very beautiful country, rich soil and God has been generous with Zimbabwe, you have educated people,” he said.

He said the Chinese government was united.

It also ensures its people are empowered.

“Our principle is that part of our people should become wealthy first and to give our people jobs and more people will follow suit.

“The Chinese government through the reform and open policy, they are united and honest to foreign investors, they protect foreign investors. A lot of foreign investors come to China, bring skills, capital and gain wealth and also helped a lot of Chinese talents to grow and created substantial jobs in China and bring in a lot of foreign currency and it boosts the economic development of China.

“Ethiopians have built strong relationships with China because they want to learn the Chinese experience,” he said.

“Zimbabwe right now resembles 30 years ago in China. I want to invest in manufacturing to create jobs, so that Zimbabweans will have jobs, enable the production of products that are consumed locally to be produced locally.

“I also want to boost exports of the Zimbabwe agricultural products to other countries. I have strong conviction. Chinese entrepreneurs in China will gain support of government and support from the Chinese government,” he said.

“As long as the country is united, as long as the Government is open and united and honest, a lot of Chinese investors will come to this country. And of course the European market is very important because it is a good market to Zimbabwe’s agriculture products. The country needs to maintain the friendship with European countries.”

He said there was need for Zimbabwe to prioritise manufacturing of the more high tech products as the country has a lot of educated people.

“I believe that in the next 10 years Zimbabwe will develop fast and I believe the people here and the leadership of the local government will be able to conquer our biggest enemy; that is poverty.

“There is one key factor to the success of the Chinese experience, they build a special economic zone first and with the success of these examples they start coping the success initiatives to other provinces of the country,” he said.

Mr HuaRong said he was interested in investing in the manufacturing industry to boost industrialisation and modernise the agriculture sector.

“This is what Zimbabwe most needs. It is good for a government to be supported by its people. It should be open and protect interests of foreign investors, care about the people and jobs and ordinary people’s lives. This is the ideal Government you can have,” he said.

Mr HuaRong discouraged corruption.

“I am not a politician or professor but I am an actor. I am keen on action. I am to create over a 100 000 jobs in around three to five African countries.

“The Chinese President Xi Jinping has been advocating for the building of a community of shared destiny of all humankind and is thinking of global civilisation. I am following whatever he is saying and am an international entrepreneur and want to contribute to the civilisation of people,” he added.

VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe was open for business.

“This is an important day for us in Zimbabwe. Mr HuaRong is a very important man. He has come because Zimbabwe is open for business. Our relations with China have grown from all-weather (friends) to strategic level,” he said.

A commitee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr HuaRong is also chairman of the Asian Footwear Industry Association.