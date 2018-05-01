Editorial Comment: Zanu-PF, cadence of democracy

Zanu-PF under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has set a new template for democracy, by holding party primary elections that have nothing, but an ultra-cadence for real democracy.

One other important factor is that the interest generated by the elections is unprecedented, which in itself is a sign that many people, young and old want to represent the ruling party.

What with some constituencies having a pandemonium of 20 candidates! All it means is that Zanu-PF is the real deal and is leading in the democratic process, given its long history of fighting for democracy since colonial times.

The timbre of it all being that no other political party in Zimbabwe has ever held such primary elections, including those that have the ellipsis “democracy” as part of their name and this is a lesson to all and sundry that President Mnangagwa is not just talking, but really walking the talk.

He is not merely preaching about democracy, but is a practising democrat. As usual Zanu-PF is the harbinger of democracy in Zimbabwe and it has set the tone for national elections. Do they not say charity begins at home?

Suffice to say, it is not enough to talk democracy without putting it into action.

There were no sacred cows in the Zanu-PF primary elections. Everyone had to undergo the democratic process of being elected by the people, the party cadres who are the vanguard of the party, its moral belief and values. No one was imposed. The fact that many Members of Parliament and Government ministers fell by the wayside, is telling on how the new Zanu-PF leadership is pursuing a people-centric agenda.

The ordinary party cadres are speaking.

They now have a voice.

Obvious when such a new process takes place there are bound to be technical glitches and the success of the electoral process was that the party managed to solve all the problems and bring results.

Yes there were numerous technical problems, but at the end, the primary elections were held and the party has had a good shot at democracy.

The ruling party has set a good precedence that is too difficult to beat. This is the way to go.

That is what a party that has a long history of fighting for democracy should show the world.

For those who doubted Zanu-PF’s sincerity, here is an egg splashed on your face.

This is the lilt of democracy and it puts the country into a modulation for democratic national elections.