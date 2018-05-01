Wakefield sign Zimbabwe-born prop Titus Tendei Gwaze

Titus Tendei Gwaze

Wakefield have announced the signing of Zimbabwe-born prop forward Titus Tendei Gwaze on a one-year contract.

The 19-year-old has joined Trinity after catching the eye of Wakefield’s head of youth Mark Applegarth in a match against the Halifax academy.

“This kid from Halifax ran the ball in like a cannonball all game long and tackled anything that moved,” Applegarth said.

“I asked his coaches if he was attached to anywhere and they said ‘no’ so I invited him down to training for six weeks so we could have a closer look at him.

“He runs in at 100mph every carry and works hard for 80 minutes. He’s done it tough and trained for six months off his own back whilst we got the relevant paperwork sorted.

“I’m really pleased for him to be given this opportunity and the hard work starts now. His first challenge will be adapting to a first-team environment and then trying to impress the coaching staff and get an opportunity to play in Super League.”

Meanwhile, Trinity have revealed that second-row forward Chris Annakin strained his anterior cruciate ligament during the 24-4 defeat at Castleford last Friday.

The 27-year-old does not require surgery but will remain in a brace for two weeks and is expected to be out of action for no more than six weeks.

Highlights from the Super league clash between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield trinity.

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester told his club’s official website: “It is disappointing for Chris, he has been biding his time and working hard in training and he finally got his shot on Friday night, to be forced off the field early on is frustrating.

“Fortunately, he hasn’t done serious damage to his ACL and will be back within six weeks.” – Skysports

