Zanu-PF “Heavyweights” Fall In Primary Elections

Oppah Muchinguri
Here is the list of the high Profile Casualties:
- ZANU-PF National Chairperson and Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Oppah Muchinguri lost to Joyce Bukuta Hamandishe in her quest to represent Nyanga in the Women’s quota.
- Minister in charge of Public Service in the President’s Office Simbarashe Mumbengegwi lost to Larry Mavima in the Zvishavane Runde Senatorial poll. Larry Mavima is a close ally to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and is crdited as one of the people behind Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to power.
- Matabeleland South provincial affairs minister Abednico Ncube lost to former ZBC journalist Omphile Marupi in the Gwanda South primaries.
- Ministry of State in the Presidents’ Office Responsible for National Scholarships Christopher Mushohwe lost to Teedzyi Muchimwe in Mutare West.
- Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Mike Bimha lost to Dr John Mangwiro in Chivhu’s Chikomba West constituency.
- Former Cabinet Minister and Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Paul Munyaradzi Mangwana lost out to Ephraim Gwanongodza in Chivi Central.
- Zanu-PF Youth League Deputy Secretary Lewis Matutu was massacred and lost by more than 4 000 (four thousand) votes to Dumezweni Mawite Mpofu in the Zvishavane Runde poll.
- Former Minister of Lands and Resettlement lost to Douglas Mombeshora lost Precious Chinhamo Masango in Mhangura.
- Avowed supporter of President Emmerson Mnangagwa Energy Mutodi defeated incumbent Biata Nyamupinga in Goromonzi West.
- Though not high profile, Vice President General (retired) Constantino Chiwenga’s mother-in-law Helga Mubaiwa lost out to Munyaradzi Maworesa Kashambe in Seke.