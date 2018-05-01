Zanu-PF “Heavyweights” Fall In Primary Elections

By
Staff Reporter
-
0
7

Oppah Muchinguri

Here is the list of the high Profile Casualties:

  • ZANU-PF National Chairperson and Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Oppah Muchinguri lost to Joyce Bukuta Hamandishe in her quest to represent Nyanga in the Women’s quota.
  • Minister in charge of Public Service in the President’s Office Simbarashe Mumbengegwi lost to Larry Mavima in the Zvishavane Runde Senatorial poll. Larry Mavima is a close ally to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and is crdited as one of the people behind Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to power.
  • Matabeleland South provincial affairs minister Abednico Ncube lost to former ZBC journalist Omphile Marupi in the Gwanda South primaries.
  • Ministry of State in the Presidents’ Office Responsible for National Scholarships Christopher Mushohwe lost to Teedzyi Muchimwe in Mutare West.
  • Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Mike Bimha lost to Dr John Mangwiro in Chivhu’s Chikomba West constituency.
  • Former Cabinet Minister and Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Paul Munyaradzi Mangwana lost out to Ephraim Gwanongodza in Chivi Central.
  • Zanu-PF Youth League Deputy Secretary Lewis Matutu was massacred and lost by more than 4 000 (four thousand) votes to Dumezweni Mawite Mpofu in the Zvishavane Runde poll.
  • Former Minister of Lands and Resettlement lost to Douglas Mombeshora lost Precious Chinhamo Masango in Mhangura.
  • Avowed supporter of President Emmerson Mnangagwa Energy Mutodi defeated incumbent Biata Nyamupinga in Goromonzi West.
  • Though not high profile, Vice President General (retired) Constantino Chiwenga’s mother-in-law Helga Mubaiwa lost out to Munyaradzi Maworesa Kashambe in Seke.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR