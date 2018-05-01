Dairibord rugby festival kicks off

THE 2018 Dairy board Schools Rugby Festival kicked off yesterday morning at Prince Edward where about 150 schools and international teams will be showcasing their skills in the week long popular tournament.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Sahumane Secondary School who last year were the only team to participate at the festival without any kit received a boost after Agri Seed came to their aid with a kit donation.

Despite playing barefooted they showed good spirit and even contributed four players to the national Under 18 side who included Priviledge Makohochido, Pamela Dombopa, Ability Huyana and Cathrine Murangana.

Coach Nyakatsapa Chrispen was overwhelmed by the gesture they the company showed.

“This year we approached the Agri Seed Company in Honed Valley through some influential people and we managed to secure playing kit. We got a set of playing uniform and each player also got a pair of boots. I am lost for word as to how describe the feeling, We came first to the Dairy board festival last year we played very well in the festival looking where we were coming from”, he said.

He gave an assurance that the girls will do their level best to try and please their sponsors with some good performances and results.

“We want to assure our sponsors that we will do them proud and we will also get more girls into the national team.”

Some of today’s top matches include the Prince Edward tigers taking on Kyle, St Georges College v Hamilton, St Johns college taking on Midlands Christain College while Allan Wilson take on Gateway.