Mad May Day in PSL

HARARE giants Caps United will be hoping to build on their brave show against a stubborn Nichruit at the weekend when they face Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Green Machine staged one of the biggest come backs in local football after finding themselves trailing 3-1 against the Premiership new boys to score three goals and emerge victors.

Simba Nhivi was the chief destroyer after bagging the first hat trick of the season. But what pleased Lloyd Chitembwe most was the resilience displayed by his charges more than anything else.

“We drew a lot of positives from that match, the comeback, showed a degree of character in the team. And to go on and score four goals, I must give credit to the boys. We conceded as a team but the most important thing was that we managed to score more than them, and now are looking forward to the match against Chicken Inn,” Chitembwe said.

“We can’t say we have perfected everything as a team. It’s still work in progress. We hope to keep on improving. They (Chicken Inn) are a formidable side, with good players. It will be difficult for us but we will try and do our best to compete. The good thing is that we have a clean bill of health, we have no injury worries.”

Chitembwe’s men are looking to put pressure on the log leaders Ngezi Platinum, second-placed FC Platinum and Highlanders (third) as the season staggers towards the half way mark.

Caps United are in fifth place with 15 points from eight matches, seven behind leaders Ngezi Platinum who have maintained a perfect start to the season thus far. FC Platinum have 19 points, with Highlanders trailing two points behind, while Triangle enjoy fourth place with 16 points.

Their opponents Chicken Inn are a rung below their opponents today with 13 points after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Yadah FC in Bulawayo at the weekend.

In their previous meetings, The Green Machine, were beaten 3-1 by Chicken Inn but avenged the defeat in the reverse fixture, emerging 1-0 victors in Harare.

But if current form is anything to go by, today’s match weighs heavily against the Chicken Inn.

Caps United have declared they are bidding for the championship this season after failing to defend it last season having lifted it in 2016. The Green Machine finished in fifth position last term behind eventual champions FC Platinum with their failure to land the title attributed to as punishing schedule which saw them participating in both the domestic league and the Caf African Champions League.

Chicken Inn have also won the championship before having landed the trophy in 2015 under Joey Antipas. Antipas, who had left for South Africa where he had a short stint with AmaZulu, is back at the Gamecocks, hoping to lead them for the second time to the title.

