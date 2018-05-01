Madinda to miss Mutare City tie

HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu will not be in charge of his side when the Bulawayo giants host Mutare City Rovers in a league match at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon following a family bereavement.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

In Ndlovu’s absence, Highlanders’ number two Mandla Mpofu fills in this afternoon as they seek to bounce back after their first defeat of the season at the hands of Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday.

Ndlovu yesterday confirmed his absence.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube, also confirmed the mentor was travelling to Binga for his cousin’s burial and Mpofu will take over the reins.

“He (Ndlovu) lost his cousin and is travelling out of town. If he does not make it back, then it follows that Mpofu will be in charge for the game against Mutare City tomorrow (today),” Dube said.

Highlanders dropped to the third spot on the log-table after the defeat, having gone seven matches without losing, but their record at Barboufields Stadium this season remains intact.

They trail second-placed FC Platinum (19 points) and the leaders Ngezi, who have opened a five-point lead on Bosso after their seventh win of the campaign.

For Mutare City, a defeat to Highlanders will not be good for coach Luke Takaringofa, with sources saying the team’s bosses would meet tomorrow to decide his future with the Mutare local authority side.

Sitting on position 16 with five points from one win and two draws with five defeats, Takaringofa can ill afford any result that is not a win and has the difficult task of trying to beat Bosso infront of their multitudes of fans.

“We are going to Bulawayo to play good football and we want to collect maximum points. But we know it will not be easy, Highlanders have been playing very well and they have home advantage, but we will fight to get a positive result,” Takaringofa said.

Mutare City are without Themba Ndlovu who was given his marching orders on Satruday against FC Platinum and injured Gift Jimu and Issa Sadiki.

Fixtures

Today: FC Platinum v Black Rhinos (Mandava), CAPS United v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Nyamhunga), Highlanders v Mutare City (Barbourfields)

Tomorrow: Yadah v Shabanie (National Sports Stadium), Chapungu v Dynamos (Ascot), Harare City v Triangle (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals (Luveve), Bulawayo City v Nichrut (Barbourfields)

