FC Platinum face military test

Castel Lager Premier Soccer League Champions FC Platinum faces a tough military test this afternoon when they confront Black Rhinos at Mandava Stadium.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Norman Mapeza’s side returned to winning ways, having being stunned by league debutants Bulawayo Chiefs, to beat Mutare City at the weekend.

They currently trail Ngezi Platinum Stars by three points and aim to maintain pressure on the fellow platinum miners.

Mapeza is aware that in the race they ill afford too many slip ups as they play catch up.

“We are taking each game as it comes. The most important thing is working on the few areas we noted in our last encounter,” he said.

“The crucial thing is to grind results and avoid losing or dropping points unnecessarily.

“In football you win some and lose some, but I am satisfied with the performance of the team. To be honest, the team has been doing well in my absence and there isn’t much to be changed because they are doing well.

“The most important thing is to be consistent and collect points as much as we can, correct a few areas.

“If we can maintain the consistency of last season it would be good. Every game is must win so we have to push hard because it’s a long marathon which needs extra effort.”

The Zvishavane-based side have won six of their first eight matches, having played out a draw against Caps United in Harare.

Meanwhile, Black Rhinos have hit a low gear and have failed to win in the last three matches which all ended in goalless stalemates against Chapungu, Bulawayo Chiefs and Harare City.

They have only managed to beat strugglers Bulawayo City and ZPC Kariba and their start this term has been slow compared to how they went about the first few matches of the season where they threatened to force themselves into the elite group of title contenders.

