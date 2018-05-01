New film ready for premier

A 67-minute feature film — Chihombori — that unearths challenges faced by women who fail to conceive is set to hit the big screen at Eastgate Ster Kinekor on May 10.

The film’s scriptwriter and director Melgin Tafirenyika told NewsDay Life & Style that all was set for the premier of the movie which touches on a very sensitive subject in society.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

“We are inviting all film lovers to the premier of Chihombori on May 10. It’s a story of marriage challenges and how society can ridicule a childless couple. The event starts with red carpet interviews at 5:30pm for VIPs and VVIPs only. Ordinary tickets are going for $5, $10 VIP and $15 VVIP,” he said.

Tafirenyika explained that the failure of Bhuru (Ronald Gwindi)’s wife Rudo (Eunice Tawa) to have a child saw the couple being ridiculed.

Bhuru is then offered Rudo’s younger sister Maidei — played by Diana Samkange — but the later refuses and Bhuru eventually rapes her.

“Rudo’s plan fails to work, but it ends up with Bhuru raping her younger sister who was no longer interested in the deal. She conceives, but the child is given to Rudo who had lied to her husband that she was pregnant,” he said.

Tafirenyika said there were some communities that still clung to the traditional attitude of ridiculing barren couples.

“This is still happening even in urban areas. Not having kids in our Zimbabwean community concerns some family and society at large. The audience will have to find out on their own how the story ends and make their own conclusions. There is a twist,” he said.

Women Filmmakers of Zimbabwe chairperson, Stella January, and actor Tendai Maduwa are also part of the cast.

