Kapupurika boosts DeMbare

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa has been handed a massive boost ahead of the match away to Chapungu tomorrow, after midfielder Cleopas Kapupurika, was yesterday certified fit for the tough trip to the Midlands.

BY HENRY MHARA

The winger played a stirring role in the Harare giants’ 2-1 win over Bulawayo City after coming on as a second half substitute to replace the injured Panashe Mutasa.

Kapupurika completely changed the complexion of the game, as he provided width and pace on the wings, something that has been lacking earlier on for Mutasa’s men, who looked like they would extend their winless run to eight matches.

However, the speedster got a knock on the head after a clash with a City defender in referees’ optional time and couldn’t finish the match, as Dynamos played the last few minutes of the game with a man down as they had exhausted all their substitutes.

Kapupurika was heavily-bandaged on the head at final whistle, a sight that could have left Mutasa and the team’s supporters worried ahead of the midweek fixture against the army side.

But team medic Knowledge Zambo allayed the fears.

“He is very stable and available for selection,” Zambo, who is also acting as the team’s welfare manager, said.

“It was a cut just above the eye, but it was managed well. He trained with the rest of the squad.”

There is a return to full fitness of Raphael Manuvire, Jimmy Tigere and Valentine Kadonzvo.

The trio missed the weekend match due to injuries. Zambo said they have all regained full fitness, although the Chapungu match could had come a bit too early for them.

“They all trained today, but they won’t be rushed back into the team. They need time to regain match fitness. They might be available at the weekend.”

Skipper Ocean Mushure, who was also unavailable on Sunday, remains a doubt for tomorrow’s match as he did not train yesterday.

Initial reports had suggested that he excused himself to sort out personal problems, but Zambo yesterday said the veteran defender had a headache.

The victory over Bulawayo City was Dynamos’ first win this season, a conquest that relieved pressure off Mutasa, for now.

Blessing Moyo scored the winner from a free kick for Dynamos after Nhlanhla Ndlovu had cancelled a James Marufu opener.

The win ensured that Dynamos moved off the bottom of the log standings where they had found themselves before their match.

Mutasa would be hoping for another set of three points, against an unpredictable Chapungu side, which could take them into the top 10.

Tendai Chikuni’s coached army side have one win in their last five matches, a 1-0 win over Herentals.

They lost 3-1 away to Triangle on Sunday, a defeat that left Chikuni fuming after his defenders made mistakes which he said gifted goals to the home side.

The gaffer has promised to make some changes to his squad for the Dynamos visit.

Like this: Like Loading...