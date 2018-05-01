Esigodini resident fined for insulting neighbour

AN Esigodini resident who verbally insulted his neighbour, accusing him of being HIV-positive, has been fined $100 for criminal insult.

BY SILAS NKALA

Grey Gugu Ncube (39) of Habane Township in Esigodini was sentenced by magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa on Friday.

Prosecutor Jefter Nyikadzinashe told the court that Ncube insulted his neighbour Wilfred Dube (46) on March 12, saying he suffered from many diseases including Aids.

This did not go down well with Dube who filed a report at Esigodini Police Station, leading to Ncube’s arrest.