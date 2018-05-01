Daring Mutare thief gets one year in prison

A DARING Mutare thief who broke into a shop and was found hiding in the ceiling was on Friday sentenced to one year imprisonment for unlawful entry.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Tapfuma Marewa (20) was sentenced on his own plea of guilty to unlawful entry when he appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

The court heard that on April 26, the complainant Manford Maraire knocked off at his shop after securing his doors and windows.

In the dead of night, Marewa climbed into the shop roof and gained entry after breaking open the roofing sheets.

He was however, intercepted by a security guard manning the premises and hid in the ceiling until police were called in, leading to his arrest.