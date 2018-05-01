Junior triathletes give good impression

Triathlon Zimbabwe was impressed with the good show put up by the national junior team at the African Triathlon Championship that was held in Morocco, bringing home three medals.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The championships, which took place on Thursday last week, were for the Under-19 category for both the boys and girls divisions.

The Triathlon Zimbabwe team coach Pamela Fulton expressed satisfaction over the youngster’s performance.

“We took a Zimbabwe Triathlon team of juniors down to compete and they did exceedingly well in a very challenging tournament. We hope that this is a sign of better things to come in the very near future,” she said.

“The swim conditions were extremely tough; being cold and having a strong current. The bike and run course was flat, leading to some fast and furious racing. Congratulations to all the Zimbabwe triathletes. They flew the flag high,” she added.

Luke Steffens won gold, Mat Palmer silver and Luke Hacker bronze for Zimbabwe.

Out of a field of over 30, Matt Denslow finished 10th while Marcel Paulser was 20th.

In the ladies Under-19 field, Andie Kuipers finished ninth with Mikayla Colegrave taking 10th position.

The event was also used as a qualifying event for the youth Olympic Games, but Zimbabwe Under-19 team failed to qualify after coming fourth.

There were tickets only for the top three.

