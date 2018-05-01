Mujuru names Masvingo Parly candidates

THE Joice Mujuru-led National People’s (NPP) has named some of its Masvingo aspiring parliamentary candidates for this year’s general elections.

Masvingo Mirror

Party spokesperson Jeffreyson Chitando named the candidates as Moses Mavhaire for Masvingo Central, Nobel Farai Mugabe (Masvingo North), Lawrence Mavhaire (Masvingo South), Chiedza Makoti (Masvingo West), one Mudzivo (Chivi North), Rodrick Rutsvara (Gutu North), Oliver Chirume (Gutu Central), Germany Wisdom Tichazorwa (Gutu West) and Peter Mashekete (Zaka West).

Chitando said the other candidates would be named soon after the party has held its primary elections.

He said in constituencies like Masvingo South, Chivi North, Gutu North and Gutu East there were no primary elections with candidates chosen through consensus.