710kg of dagga produced in court as exhibit

THE trial of two suspected Harare drug dealers found in possession of 710 kilogrammes of dagga was yesterday postponed to tomorrow.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The accused persons Alphones Mushanawani (28) and Brighton Dinda (28), denied the charge when they briefly appeared before magistrate Estere Chivasa, accusing police of framing them.

Through their lawyers Admire Rubaya and Oliver Marwa, the accused said contrary to police claims, they were not arrested at the scene where the 30 bags of dagga were recovered from.

Allegations are that on April 13 this year, police detectives received information that the pair was loading the banned drug into two vehicles in Damofalls area, Harare.

Acting on the tip off, the detectives drove to Damofalls and intercepted the vehicles along the way, leading to their arrest after Mushanawani attempted to speed off in one of the vehicles.

Michael Reza appeared for the State.