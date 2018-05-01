ZCTU invites Chamisa for Workers’ Day commemorations

OPPOSITION MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa is today expected to address the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU)’s Workers’ Day commemorations at Dzivarasekwa Stadium in Harare, amid concerns of further job losses as the country’s economic meltdown continues unabated.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

According to the ZCTU, a total of 1 304 people lost their jobs, while 52 companies applied to retrench close to 3 000 workers by October last year.

ZCTU secretary-general, Japhet Moyo said this year’s Workers’ Day commemorations were merely symbolic as workers’ job security was being eroded by the economy and abuse of their labour rights.

“We are faced with a failing health system where doctors and nurses have been engaged in job actions, we are faced with a possible strike by teachers, bankers also want to down tools and we have other big problems as a country, which is affecting labour,” he said.

The cash crisis has also seen prices of basic commodities going up, eroding disposable domestic income and savings for the workers.

“We now have prices for every mode of payment, but not salaries for every mode of payment, EcoCash, swipe, cash payment in bond notes and cash payment in hard currency attracts different price regimes yet there is nothing like that in terms of salaries,” Moyo said.

Commemorations by ZCTU will be held at 19 centres across the country with major attractions being at Dzivarasekwa Stadium where all political parties in Parliament have been invited to attend.

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, who will join the May Day celebrations in Chinhoyi, called on workers to remain united in the face of the harsh economic environment.

“The workers should remain united and resolute, they should also know that they are in these troubles because the country is being run by a wrong government, all their challenges will be extinguished once an MDC-T-led government takes the reins of power,” he said.

Mwonzora confirmed Chamisa will address workers in Dzivarasekwa, while the other standing committee members of the MDC-T will be spread across the country for the commemorations.

