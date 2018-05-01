SA ballet expert jets in

SOUTH AFRICAN ballet dance expert Robin van Wyk, who is the artistic director of the famed Cape Town City Ballet, arrived in the country on Sunday to teach 90 local dancers at the National Ballet Centre in preparation for a collaborative production with the National Dance Trust Zimbabwe set for the first week of August at Reps Theatre.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

National Dance Trust Zimbabwe administrator Eve Stranix told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they were excited by Van Wyk’s visit as he would be conducting an intensive one-week training session for Harare-based teachers and their dance students.

“At this moment, we are very excited because we have a collaborative production planned with the Cape Town City Ballet. It will take place during the first week of August at Reps Theatre and Robin van Wyk, who is the artistic director arrived on Sunday to conducting an intensive training week at the ballet centre for our dancers and our Harare-based ballet teachers the choreography for the pieces he has created for our dancers to perform,” she said.

Stranix said when Van Wyk goes back to Cape Town, the local dancing teachers will rehearse those pieces with the dancers so that upon his return in July with four professional dancers from the Cape Town City Ballet, he would just polish up the local dancers will by then know what they are doing.

“Van Wyk would just polish up their work and for the production which will be staged at Reps Theatre,” she said.

She said the 90 dancers would be trained this week from various stages starting from five years old and fundraising shows have been lined up with the support of Meikles Hotel and Edgars and other sponsors.