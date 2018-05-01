House set ablaze over bananas

A MUTARE man appeared in court on Saturday facing arson charges after he torched his neighbour’s house following an argument over bananas.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Manjese Tizai (49) from Mukosho Village in Odzi was remanded to tomorrow by magistrate Lazarus Murendo.

Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told the court that on April 18, Tizai stormed complainant Kufainyore Mushukuto’s house at night shouting obscenities, accusing him of stealing his banana crop.

The accused allegedly picked a burning log from the fireplace and set alight complainant’s grass-thatched bedroom, destroying property worth over $2 000.