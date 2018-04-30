ED to open Mutare Court

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will on Monday officially open the country’s fourth permanent High Court in Mutare.

The opening ceremony follows completion of renovations at the magnificent double-storey court house.

The modern glass-and-mortar structure boasts four fully-furnished courtrooms, two judges’ chambers and offices for court officials and external stakeholders.

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) acting secretary Mr Walter Chikwana said President Mnangagwa would be the guest of honour.

“The High Court in Mutare will open its doors to the public on May 7 this year,” he said.

“President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour. The ceremony will also mark the beginning of the second term of the 2018 legal year.”

The superior courts are on vacation after closure of the first term early April.

All departments of the High Court, except judges, have already started work at the Mutare High Court.

In March, Chief Justice Luke Malaba toured the building and described it as wonderful.

He expressed satisfaction with the work, describing the structure as a magnificent and world class court house.

“The building is of high standards, both in terms of the structure and facilities that it provides,” said Chief Justice Malaba.

“The court rooms are of international standard and you cannot expect any better.

“Furniture is of high quality and you cannot expect any better. The structure answers to the wellness of the users. It is user-friendly and it just goes on to show that a lot of attention was put into the structure.”

Mutare High Court will be the fourth permanent High Court station in the country.

The High Court in Harare was the first to be established, followed by the Bulawayo High Court, with the one in Masvingo being the third.