Woman’s bid to spite ex-hubby backfires

A Kwekwe magistrate sentenced a woman to 12 months in jail for abusing her four-year-old son and recording the act, as a way of “fixing” her ex-husband.

Magistrate Livard Philemon sentenced Josephine Chidume (35) of Mbizo 5 to 12 months behind bars after he convicted her of contravening section 7 (1) of children’s rights for beating up her four-year-old son while recording the beating.

Chidume would send the audio recording of the wailing baby to the ex-husband, Inusa Mupinda, who is the father of the boy in question as a way of “fixing” him for “misdemeanours”.

Chidume will however, spend an effective 8 months after Mr Philemon suspended four months on condition of good behaviour.

The State led by Miss Maggie Ruzive proved that sometime earlier this month at a date unknown to the State, Chidume ordered her son to remove his clothes for a beating.

After complying, Chidume, the court heard, went on to assault the boy with a belt. While assaulting the boy, Chidume recorded the assault.

On April 17 Chidume sent the recordings to the boy’s father who took the audios to Child Line.

Chidume was arrested and arraigned before the courts. In an audio played in court and doing rounds on social media platforms, Chidume would be heard shouting obscenities at the boy.

“Ndoda kukurovera chihure chababa vako. Kurumidza kubvisa hembe idzodzo. Andisi kuseka newe, ndizvo zvamunofurirana nababa vako kuita zvechihure. Varoyi vevenhu iwe nebaba vako (I am going to beat you up for your father’s promiscuity. Remove your clothes quickly.” — Herald Reporter.