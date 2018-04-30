$50 000 For Licence To Produce Mbanje

The government recently legalised the production of Cannabis(Mbanje) for Medicinal and Scientific Use. The licence fees are as below:
S.I. 62 of 2018
FIRST SCHEDULE (Sections 2,4(1)(a), 14(1)(a), 63 and 81)
FEES
1. Application for a licence to produce cannabis……………………………$50 000
2. Application for a licence to conduct research on cannabis………….$ 5 000
3. Application for renewal of licence to produce cannabis……………..$20 000
4. Application for renewal of a licence to conduct research on cannabis…….$ 2 500
5. Application for variation or amendment of a licence …………………$ 2 500
6. Application for import/export licence……………………………………….$ 5 000
7. Inspection……………………………………………………………………………….$ 2 500
8. Annual return fees…………………………………………………………………..$15 000