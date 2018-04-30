$50 000 For Licence To Produce Mbanje

The government recently legalised the production of Cannabis(Mbanje) for Medicinal and Scientific Use. The licence fees are as below:

S.I. 62 of 2018

FIRST SCHEDULE (Sections 2,4(1)(a), 14(1)(a), 63 and 81)

FEES

1. Application for a licence to produce cannabis……………………………$50 000

2. Application for a licence to conduct research on cannabis………….$ 5 000

3. Application for renewal of licence to produce cannabis……………..$20 000

4. Application for renewal of a licence to conduct research on cannabis…….$ 2 500

5. Application for variation or amendment of a licence …………………$ 2 500

6. Application for import/export licence……………………………………….$ 5 000

7. Inspection……………………………………………………………………………….$ 2 500

8. Annual return fees…………………………………………………………………..$15 000

