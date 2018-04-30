3 suspects arrested for robbery, planting explosives

Johannesburg – Police on Monday said three suspects between the ages of 25 and 30 were arrested for armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and planting explosives next to the safes inside the Zimbabwean Bus Rank at corner Albertina Sisulu and Henry Nxumalo Streets.

“It is alleged that a group of males invaded the bus rank and blocked the gate with a blue BMW,” said Captain Xoli Mbele.

Someone raised the alarm and police responded. When the arrived they found about 20 people who told them that they were being held hostage.

The hostages said they had been robbed of their cell phones and money.

Some of the evidence recovered by police. Picture: Supplied by SAPS

“Two suspects were apprehended inside the premises pointed by the victims. Police found out that they had planted two explosives next to two safes,” said Mbele.

The bomb squad was summoned to the scene and deactivated the explosives.

Police arrested a third suspect at the corner of President and Gerald Sekoto Streets and a firearm with no serial number and live ammunition were recovered. The suspects were expected to appear in court later on Monday.

African News Agency/ANA

