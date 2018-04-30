Threats Will Not Work: Teachers Warn Minister Mavima Over Strike

Professor Paul Mavima

Raymond Majongwe the leader of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has warned Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Paul Mavima not to use strong-arm tactics and intimidation to force the teachers to report for work.

This comes after the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta)resolved that teachers will not report for work when schools open unless their grievances are addressed.

Speaking to NewsDay,

He (Mavima) must know that he is occupying a public office and threats do not work. We had expected him to take a different approach to issues from the one used by his predecessor (Lazarus) Dokora who ran the education sector aground. If he wants a combative approach to issues he will get just that.

Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union (Fozeu) spokesperson Emmanuel Nyawo added,

We have a resolution and I must say this is not Nyawo’s message, that as long as these issues are not addressed then our members will not report for duty. We note that government has sent us an informal invitation to engage and we are ready. We would be surprised and dismayed if government tries to equate our situation with the nurses or doctors issue. It would be really sad.

More: NewsDay

