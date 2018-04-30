Chombo allowed to travel to South Africa for medical treatment

Ignatius Chombo

Former Home Affairs and Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo, who is facing a raft of corruption and abuse of office charges, has been allowed to travel to South Africa for medical treatment.

He was, however, only given until 9 May.

Chombo is on remand on various charges including conniving to corruptly transfer a Glen Lorne property, allocating residential stands at Whitecliff Farm and demanding and receiving a bribe from the land owner to help remove illegal settlers.

Chombo was allowed to travel by magistrate Elijah Singano.

He was one of the first G40 members to be arrested and brought to the courts following the 15 November military intervention which was said to be targeting criminals surrounding former President Robert Mugabe.

Although he has not yet been tried and convicted, ironically his former colleague Sarah Mahoka singled Chombo out as the only criminal.

In an interview with the Standard yesterday she said: “Even when they said they are targeting criminals around the President, I have not seen any criminal except Chombo, who is not yet tried and convicted. So all the tanks came out for one person? I was here at home; I have never stolen anything from government.”

