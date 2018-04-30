Khupe To Launch Manifesto

Thokosan Khuphe (picture), MDC T organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe and chairperson Lovemore Moyo were some of the top officials who boycotted the launch of the grand coalition

The MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khupe said it will launch its manifesto ahead of the forthcoming elections. This was revealed by the faction’s spokesperson Linda Masarira after a Standing Committee meeting held at King Solomon’s Hotel in Kwekwe.

During the Standing Committee meeting, the faction deliberated on a number of issues including election preparedness, candidate selection and election manifesto among many other issues.

Masarira said the faction adopted an abridged version of the manifesto which will be launched with the election campaign at a soon to be announced date. Said Masarira:

The Standing Committee adopted an abridged version of the manifesto which will be launched together with the election campaign at a date that will be advised soon. The party also considered procedures to be followed in deploying cadres for the harmonised elections in July 2018. It resolved that provinces will be given clear template which will guide this process to completion within the next two weeks. This template will as its guiding principle give due attention to gender and youth mainstreaming as a way of affording these marginalised groups a meaningful voice in governance.

More: Open Parly

