Zanu-PF Confirms James Makamba’s Disqualification From Primary Elections

James Makamba

In an interview with The Herald at Stodart Hall in Mbare yesterday, Zanu-PF’s national elections commission (NEC) chairperson Retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje confirmed the disqualification of James Makamba (Mount Darwin South) and Flora Boka (Gokwe Nembudziya).

An audio clip of Makamba leaked where the businessman could be heard plotting a sponsored smear campaign against fellow Zanu-PF members in the press.

Makamba admitted that the voice in the audio clip is his although he said a lot of editing had been done. Said Makamba:

Yes the voice in the audio recording is mine but what I can tell you is there was a lot of editing done for reasons known to the person who leaked the audio

Last week Tuesday, Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe announced that Makamba had been disqualified because he does not meet the criteria set for aspiring candidates to contest in the party primary elections.

Makamba however remained adamant saying that he had not heard about his disqualification from any Zanu-PF official.

