Jealousy Mawarire

Jealousy Mawarire the spokesperson for the opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF) has claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, General (retired) Constantino Chiwenga are ineligible to lead the country because they are not Zimbabweans. Mawarire claimed that Mnangagwa was actually from Zambia while Chiwenga was actually from Mocambique.

Like this: Like Loading...