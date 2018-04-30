8 perish in Nyamapanda Road accident

EIGHT people, among them five soldiers, died on the spot while 31 others were injured following a head-on collision between an army bus and a Mutoko-bound Zebra Kiss bus along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway on Saturday evening.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi and Zimbabwe National Army 2 Infantry Battalion spokesperson, Lieutenant Munyaradzi Mushayamano, in a statement, said the accident involved a third vehicle.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms that a fatal road traffic accident involving two buses and a Toyota Isis occurred at the 89km peg along (the) Harare-Nyamapanda Road near Ministry of Transport on April 28, 2018 around 1910hrs,” he said.

“Eight people died on the spot while 31 others were injured. The bodies of the deceased were ferried to Murewa Hospital mortuary. Meanwhile, the 31 who were injured are being treated at the same hospital. The identity of the deceased and more details on the accident will be released soon,” Nyathi said.

Mushayamano also said the army bus was heading to Harare.