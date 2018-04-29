Army should support economic development, says Chimonyo

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), which took a leading role in ushering in the new dispensation, should continue at the forefront of supporting the new political administration’s vision of turning around the economy, an official has said.

Speaking during the handover-takeover of command of 5 Infantry Brigade in Battlefields last week, ZNA Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo said the army should play a leading role in supporting the country’s development.

“The advent of a new dispensation on November 24, 2017 stresses the responsibility on us to be always on the forefront of supporting the development cause of our country,” he said.

“We should take a leading role in supporting the new Government and in pursuit of President Mnangagwa’s clarion call that Zimbabwe is open for business.”

Lt-Gen Chimonyo implored the ZNA to also contribute to rebranding the country’s image through protecting the image of the armed forces.

“As members of the security forces, you should remain loyal to your leadership and committed to duty,” he said.

“I urge you to desist from tendencies that tarnish the image of the ZNA, but should strive to rebrand as we work on rebuilding our nation.”

Lt-Gen Chimonyo said the new administration was working on improving the welfare and working conditions of ZNA members.

He said it was paramount for the country to unite and work together for socio-economic development.

Speaking at the same function, incoming Commander 5 Infantry Brigade Brigadier-General Simo Maseko said the political transition that took place in November indicated that the ZNA was a special asset to the country.

Brig-Gen Maseko said he would discharge his duties diligently and see through his predecessor Brig-Gen Morgan Urayai Munawa’s projects.

“We are indeed the best asset and we should continue working for the development of this nation,” he said.

Brig-Gen Maseko becomes the 14th commander since the establishment of 5 Infantry Brigade.