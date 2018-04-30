HCCL projects increased output at underground mine

HWANGE Colliery Company Limited (HCCL)’s Three-Main Underground Mine is expected to increase capacity by 400% to 50 000 tonnes per month following the delivery of supporting machinery, managing director, Thomas Makore has said.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Addressing journalists at the just-ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo last week, Makore said the coal mining giant’s recapitalisation and turnaround efforts received a major boost following the procurement of underground equipment.

“In the second quarter of 2018, we are pleased to announce that Hwange Colliery Company Limited’s efforts to recapitalise and turnaround its fortunes will receive a major boost with the arrival of supporting equipment for our underground mine, which includes the additional shuttle cars, a transformer and a roof bolter among other critical components,” he said.

“This means that the company’s Three-Main Underground Mine is expected to operate at optimum level from an average of 10 000 currently to 50 000 tonnes per month.

Underground mining operations enhance product mix thereby improving product quality, production margins and revenue.”

The Three-Main Underground Mine is the main source for production of HCCL’s coke and coking coal. Its reserves have the best quality coal and a much longer life to ensure the mine’s going concern status.

Makore said the company was working closely with an unnamed European company which would be conducting exploration and drilling at its new concession in Western Areas.

Turning to production, Makore said the company closed the first quarter of this year at about 232 000 tonnes, which was more than 100% improvement compared to the same period last year.

“The company will continue on this path to make sure we turn the fortunes of the company that has been in operations for over 115 years,” he said.

