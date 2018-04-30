Dabengwa in door-to-door campaign

ZAPU president Dumiso Dabengwa has revived his door-to-door “meet the people” campaign as the party drums up support for the coming elections slated for later this year.

Reminiscent of the 2015 edition where Zapu took part in by-elections in Bulawayo, Dabengwa spent last Friday in Nketa eMganwini constituency, where he met residents and had one-on-one engagements.

BY SILAS NKALA

Zapu spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa said the weekly outreach exercise was led by the party’s women’s wing with its provincial leadership at the front.

Dabengwa was accompanied by members of his national executive who included Maphosa, deputy national organisers John Dlamini, Ndodana Moyo and Theresia Thaka.

The aspiring candidate for the constituency, Victor Nhliziyo was part of the outreach delegation.

Maphosa said Dabengwa took time to interact and listen to the people’s grievances.

“Chief among these were service delivery matters, documentation issues and poor and absent representation by elected officials at all governance and decision-making levels,” Maphosa said.

“In response, the president urged the people to embrace devolution of power, select and vote for locals to represent them, saying absent and non-existent representation was as a result of imported and sometimes imposed representatives, a development that is rife in Bulawayo and nationwide, where elite political party leaders have the tendency of imposing their acolytes on the electorate.”

According to Maphosa, Dabengwa also educated the people on the importance of voting for locals, saying it was the only remedy for the current status quo, where elected public officials have their allegiance to people outside their constituencies.

“President Dabengwa will participate in the outreach exercise countrywide until elections are held,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...