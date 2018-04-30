AMH scoops ZITF award

LEADING privately-owned media and publishing house, Alpha Media Holdings, won third prize in the printing and packaging category at the just-ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

BY SILAS NKALA

AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent. The company’s chief operating officer Kangai Maukazuva said they were excited about the award.

This year’s showcase had a total of 753 exhibitors of which 68 were foreign.

Mozambican-based company, Ports and Railway came out tops among foreign exhibitors followed by firms from Japan and Malawi.

Ports and Railway representative, Amir Amande said: “We won a gold medal for the best foreign exhibitors plus a small prize medal with a ZITF tower design and a certificate. It was a big effort from our side and we are excited about it. We competed with big countries and we beat them, our feeling is that we made a big effort to win.

“We deal with rail transportation and ports handling in Mozambique. What made us win is the design and quality of exhibition in terms of information we provided to the visitors and the capacity of the officials to give the people information they wanted. We feel quite happy and the award was a big surprise for us.”

Ports and Railways was one of the exhibitors from 18 foreign nations that were represented at this year’s trade fair.

Other countries which exhibited at the fair were Botswana, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Malwai, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates and Zambia.

