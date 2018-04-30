Five wins in a row for Triangle

TRIANGLE made their intentions of winning the league title this season clear with a comfortable win over Chapungu at Gibbo Stadium yesterday, making it five wins in a row for the rampant Lowveld side.

TRIANGLE . . . . . . (1)3

CHAPUNGU . . . . . (0)1

The victory saw them moving fourth on the league table, with 16 points, six behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum.

They are at Harare City on Wednesday, and another victory here and the other title rivals will surely take notice.

Star Lameck Nhamo was once again the architect of this developing machine, scoring the insurance goal on 50th minute after Derick Murimba had given the home side a 38th minute lead.

Former Caps United winger Phineas Bhamusi, who also had an outstanding game, causing Chapungu problems on the wings, put the game to bed just after the hour mark.

Veteran striker Phillip Marufu scored the consolation goal for the army side with two minutes remaining on the clock.

It was Triangle’s biggest win this season, where they started their campaign slowly with two defeats to Shabanie Mine and Ngezi Platinum in their opening two matches.

The two defeats had appeared to rattle the Triangle side, and coach Taurai Mangwiro’s job looked to be in danger early on.

Since then, his side has managed to hold high-riding Highlanders, before stringing wins over Kariba, Yadah, Caps United and Bulawayo City.

Even Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni, whose team are the latest victims, admitted Triangle are a team on the rise, and it would take some effort to stop them.

“I need to appreciate. Triangle are a good side, they have got experienced players. You cannot leave a player like Bhamusi freely, he has seen it all, has played in the Champions League. He is the one who did all the damage on the flanks. Triangle are doing well, playing good football, and even their attacking system is brilliant,” Chikuni said.

Looking at his own side’s performance, Chikuni said they could have done better.

“It was a disappointing loss especially the way we gave away the goals. The first goal was silly, a seasoned defender making a mistake. The second goal again, it was a give away. If you make such many mistakes, you are bound to be punished. In the first half we were playing very well, and all of a sudden we made a mistake and gave away a goal. The players need to apply themselves, sometimes you don’t need a coach to tell you to do that.”

The poor performance by the backline, will likely to cost some few players a place in the team when they host Dynamos at Ascot Stadium on Wednesday.

“We are going to make some changes where it’s necessary, giving a chance to some other guys who have not been playing. When you lose a game, you need to make some changes. Besides those mistakes, the game was balanced.”

