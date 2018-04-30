Man stabs wife over ARV dispute

A MBERENGWA man last week was arraigned before the courts for stabbing his wife after a dispute over the latter’s failure to give their HIV-positive child anti-retroviral drugs.

Stephen Chadenga

The man (name withheld to protect identity of minor) appeared before Mberengwa magistrate, Evia Matura facing attempted murder charges.

The State heard that the couple, together with their daughter, were diagnosed with HIV on a date unknown to the court and were all initiated on anti-retroviral therapy.

On Tuesday last week, the man went for a beer drink and instructed his wife to give their child ARVs.

At around 10pm, the accused returned home and found that his wife had not given the child medication and she did not give any reason resulting in a heated argument between the two.

The man allegedly withdrew a spear and stabbed his wife on the shoulder and head before she collapsed.

Neighbours rushed the woman to Mberengwa District Hospital before she was transferred to White Hospital in Zvishavane, where her condition is said to be critical.

The matter was later reported to the police, leading to accused’s arrest.