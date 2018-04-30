TelOne equips staff on network modernisation

TELONE is rallying all its staff to deliver top drawer service to its clients to complement the new network capabilities that have arisen from its network modernisation project.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The company recently completed rolling out its National Broadband (NBB) network project under the $98 million China Exim Bank facility.

Part of the modernisation plan entailed replacing the company’s entire network and embarking on a backbone fibre optic transmission and broadband access project, which is integral to the telecommunication’s firm’s bid to become a fully-fledged technological company, offering enhanced data services above its traditional voice service.

TelOne’s corporate communications manager, Melody Harry told NewsDay at the just-ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair that they have launched a client experience improvement campaign to equip their employees on the new network capabilities.

“Through this campaign, TelOne has defined specific parameters which have been made cardinal rules in the service and fault management cycle by the company,” Harry said.

“Key focus areas include working with stakeholders to tackle the scourge of network theft and vandalism which has this year alone seen at least six convictions with a combined sentence of 60 years.”

She said another area was fault management and turnaround times which have in the past been delayed for a number of reasons.

“Through the campaign, the business is also empowering frontline staff to conclusively resolve customer issues and they will be equipped with latitude to take the necessary action to provide exceptional service and resolve any issues should a customer become disgruntled,” Harry said.

She said key to offering efficient client experience and developing relevant products is the availability of up-to-date client data.

“A key strategy has, therefore, been the “Know Your Client” drive through which clients are being called upon to update their details,” Harry said.

Client service delivery has been defined as a key priority area by government.

