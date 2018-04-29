I’ll be back, says Makwanya

TICHAFARA MAKWANYA has a message for those who are getting ready to write the epitaph on his rugby career.

The Old Hararians flyhalf has been dropped from the Sables training squad amid reports that new national team coach Peter de Villiers is unhappy with his style and form.

Hilton Mudariki has since taken over as the Zimbabwe rugby national team vice-captain.

At 30, some believe this marks the beginning of the end of Makwanya’s international career. But the player insists he is not yet done.

“It’s only in Zimbabwe that one turns 30 and people start thinking you are old. I really don’t get it,” said a defiant Makwanya.

“In terms of World Cup aspirations, this could be my last chance to make it, but that doesn’t mean my international career is done. I still have a couple of years left in me.”

The OH skipper was one of the surprise omissions from the Sables training squad, feeding speculation as to what is happening.

Chief amongst the theories is a dip in form at club level and PDV’s preference for Lenience Tambwera at flyhalf.

Makwanya disclosed that he only found out that he had been dropped on social media.

“I think you guys (the media) are better placed to know the reasons why I was omitted, I really don’t know,” he said.

“No one communicated with me prior to the release of the squad, and I only found out about it through social media.”

Makwanya lashed out at people who claim that his form has taken a heavy knock.

“I think whoever is saying that my form has dipped needs to get his or her eyes seriously checked,” he said. “I have started my season well, and have been playing just as well as any of the players in that Sables squad. I hope to talk to the coach once he returns from the funeral in South Africa and get to the bottom the story.”

As he awaits the PDV meeting Makwanya plans to make a statement on the field of play.

“Forgive me if I sound like I am bragging, but I have been omitted from many squads during my international rugby career before but I always bounce back,” he said.

“This time won’t be any different. The trick now is to pick myself up, get back into the gym, work on my game and try force my way back into the team.

“I think the message is clear, this is not the final squad and there is still room for late additions and late call-ups. I just have to be ready, if and when the chance comes my way.

“I am no quitter and will not sulk because I have been here before and know that this is not the end.”