LIVE: ZANU-PF PRIMARY ELECTIONS

1223: Voting has not yet started in Harare South as people have been waiting restlessly at different polling stations. A visit at “Pamashed” in Stoneridge Park showed that people were milling around waiting for the arrival of polling material. The situation was the same at Southerly Park Primary School and Ushehwekunze. In Epworth, Rekai Tangwena and Simon Muzenda areas, people have not started voting as the ballot papers have not been received. The people are waiting for the arrival of the papers. In Epworth, five candidates are contesting for the parliamentary seat: Cdes Peter Mudzengerere, Kudakwashe Damson, Coxwell Chigwamha, Vengesai Muchayi, Simbarashe Manyika and Taurayi Kundishaya.

1157: In Chivi Central, voting started at around 7 am. Party officials expressed their delight with the turnout. The polls pit incumbent Cdes Ephraim Gwanongodza, Paul Mangwana, Albert Chamwadoro，Austin Hakunavanhu, Priscilla Pondo and Col Manasa Mahapa(Rtd). In Nyanga South, polling officers have just arrived. Ballot papers are their way to Nyanga from Mutare. Voters are patiently waiting to vote, particularly at Nyanga Country Club. The voting process is likely to start in an hour.

1137: Voting has started at Kuwadzana phase 4 council sub-office. Cdes Betty Kaseke, Lloyd Makuwe and Evermary Marwa are contesting the Kuwadzana parliament seat. In Mwenezi West the polls pit Cdes Clarence Mhosva, incumbent Lamson Matavire，Mufaro Mbudzi, Priscilla Moyo , Isaya Ziga and Samuel Masukume. Voting has started at St Theresa Primary School in Mvuma following the arrival of ballot papers. Scores of voters are queuing to vote.

1132: In Mashonaland East, Murehwa South, Provincial chairman Cde Biggie Matiza battles it out with Cde Michael Chifamba, Cdes Josphat Tanga and Noah Mangondo. Voting has commenced in Chitungwiza South where Cdes Goodwill Mafuratidze, George Gumbo, Martin Mukutiri, Simbarashe Ruhukwa, Alexander Mushawatu, Isaiah Chirongwe, Callisto Masango and Simbai Chidodo are contesting. In Mwenezi West voting has not started as ballot papers have not been dispatched from Mwenezi District Command Centre .

Indications are that the elections could go beyond cut off time of 7 pm given that even the furthest ward Chimukoko which is about 200 km from Rutenga in Mwenezi East has not received the ballot papers. In Zaka , voting not yet started, deployment and movement of voting materials is still underway.

1109: On a sad note, Zanu-PF Central Committee member for Chipinge Cde Alice Chitima has passed on. Although he could not give details surrounding the death of Cde Chitima, Zanu-PF chairman for Manicaland province Cde Mike Madiro confirmed the passing on of Cde Chitima.

“Yes, she passed on but we are yet to get details of circumstances that led to her death. It is a huge loss not only to the people of Chipinge and her family, but to the party Zanu PF, which she served diligently together with her late husband and children. May her dear soul rest in eternal peace,” said Cde Madiro.

1105: In Mutare North a few people are milling around the two polling stations visited so far. No polling officers, no voting material is in place. At Chirasika Primary in Odzi some of the few people who had turned out early to cast their ballots are already leaving. There were attempts to remove Misheck Mataranyika’s name from the ballot paper but the National Commissariat has directed that it be included following his successful appeal.

1100: Voting has started with a very high turnout in Masvingo North with Deputy Lands Minister and incumbent legislator Davis Marapira is facing a challenge from four other candidates. There were long queues since morning at Zishumbe in Ward 8B in Masvingo North and Ward 8A at Farmers’ Hall.

1050: In Zvimba North, electoral officers are still waiting for ballot papers. The seat was previously held by Dr Ignatius Chombo. Polling stations include Mutorashanga Youth Centre, Landfall, Windsor, Maringambizi, Mushamukuru. There are 14 candidates in the election. Midlands province has 563 polling centres in the province.

1035: The Command Centre for Mhangura constituency has been changed from Makonde Rural District Council offices, where the current MP (Cde Douglas Mombeshora) has his offices, to Mhangura ZRP camp.

1030: Special Advisor to the President Cde Chris Mutsvangwa is hoping to defeat Cde Lameck Mutendereki for the right to represent the party in Norton. In Chitungwiza North constituency, at Makoni polling station, members of the apostolic sects in white garments are dominating the crowd awaiting to cast their vote.

1022: Voting material has not yet been received in some constituencies of Mashonaland West including Mhangura, Hurungwe East, Makonde.Chitungwiza Hospital chief executive Dr Obadiah Moyo, Cdes Robert Kahanana, Shameful Gadzikwa and Makumbe are contesting for the Zengeza East seat.

1018: In Mwenezi East, the primary election has Cdes Josbi Omar, Jabulani Mbereso, Marvelous Chifumira, Obert Mubaiwa, Francis Maipisa, Ngavaire Sifuna, Timiti Henning Makope and Cuthbert Muzara battling for the seat. There are 16 polling stations in Beitbridge East constituency and 15 in Beitbridge West.

1015: Chiredzi West constituency there are 14 polling stations, Chiredzi North 24 , Chiredzi East 15 and Chiredzi South has 14.

1012: In Beitbridge, scores of people had thronged voting centres in both constituencies. The aspiring candidates and their polling agents were at voting centres as early as 6am. In Beitbridge East, Albert Nguluvhe, Stephen Subbs, Fhulufhelo Muleya, Ntshavheni Simutha Ndou, Tinos Ncube, Zondani Dube are contesting for the seat which was formerly held by VP Kembo Mohadi. In Beitbridge West, the incumbent MP Metrine Mudau is facing a challenge from central committee member Ruth Maboyi Ncube while the Beitbridge senate seat sees incumbent Tambuzanu Mohadi being challenged by Matabeleland South party chairman Rabelani Choeni and war veteran Catharine Banhu.

1010: Voting is in progress in Warren Park where Cdes Mian Sohal, Regina Mudarikwa, Shingai Chitaka, Controla Samuriwo and Gilbert Muponda are contesting. Cde Muponda and Cde Sohal cast their votes at Zimcada in Belvedere. The two were confident that they are going to win the seat.

1000: Voting in Zanu-PF primary elections has started across the country although there were some delays at other polling stations due to the late arrival of voting material. Voting has started in Kuwadzana 3 at an area known as “Matuckshop” while at Kuwadzana Community Centre officials are still to receive voting material. Cdes Chigadamba Ernest, Dhoro Samson, Munhambo Agnes, Ruth Ncube and Peter Zimowa are contesting for the Kuwadzana East seat. In the senate Cdes Idah Mashonganyika, Pedia Matamisa and Caroline Nyamudenga will battle it out.