Byo fashionistas takes label to Mzansi

Bhekumuzi Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter

AFTER winning the role of dressing models in last year’s Winter and Summer Carnival in Bulawayo, Rvtchet Clothing Label that was founded by four amazing fashionistas namely Tafadzwa Moyo, Vusumuzi Sithole, Paul Chikwaya and Brandon Ngwenya, is set to showcase its fashion brand in South Africa.

The Bulawayo-based fashionistas’ works have been well-appreciated especially by women locally. Operating in the high density suburb of Pumula South, the group designs hoodies and sweaters that are delivered to customers who would have placed orders.

The clothing label is still working on relocating to the Central Business District and their Press liaison, Brandon Ngwenya said they are still balancing their options of whether to move to the CBD or remain delivering clothes to their customers.

“Moving to town will be a big move so we really need to think in depth before doing it. In town, the cost is high. A huge rent will be required if we are to relocate to the CBD. However, moving to the CBD will definitely benefit us as we will attract more customers. Our customers will definitely be notified if we are to relocate from Pumula,” he said.

Ngwenya said Tafadzwa who is a member of the clothing label is in South Africa to examine the cost of operating there.

“Our label has reached South Africa. We have been receiving orders from the neighbouring country which has really flattered us to try and open a shop there so we can start transporting the products for sale. Many people seem to love our label and we are so excited. We are hopeful that our clothing label will grow. Our products are very durable and are good for winter.

Therefore, we encourage our customers to hurry while stocks last to avoid disappointment,” he said.

Ngwenya said their objective is to make sure they win the role of dressing models in big modelling awards which will be a big advertisement of their label.

“We are hoping to dress models in big modelling events like Miss Tourism, Miss Nust, Miss Lupane and Miss Culture. It’s our dream to become a big fashion brand in the country,” he added. -@NcubeBhekumuzi

Like this: Like Loading...