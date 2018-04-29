Boy dies, 3 injured in scotch cart mishap

Whinsley Masara, Sunday News Correspondent

A 14-year-old boy died on the spot while three other minors were injured when a donkey drawn scotch cart they were travelling in hit a big stone and overturned in Bubi District on Tuesday.

Thembinkosi Mpofu of Maqaqeni Village, under Chief Mtshana Khumalo landed on his head on the ground before he was then hit by the scotch cart as it overturned and he sustained serious head and stomach injuries, leading to his death.

The boys were travelling from home to their fields to collect harvested maize.

Matabeleland North acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala confirmed the accident.

“I can confirm we received a report of a fatal accident where a donkey drawn scotch cart hit a big stone and overturned. It threw out all the four boys and as it landed, it seriously injured one of the minors. A 14-year-old boy who sustained serious head and stomach injuries died on the spot,” he said.

The boy’s body was taken to Inyathi District Hospital mortuary.

Asst Insp Nkala urged members of the public to exercise caution when using scotch carts to avoid loss of life and injuries.

He urged parents and guardians to always lead animal drawn scotch carts as children may at times fail to control the animals.

Asst Insp Nkala said animals can panic at any time when disturbed or can just choose to be wild.

“It is sad to note that we continue to lose lives in scotch cart mishaps despite our warnings for people to exercise caution when using them.

“We also encourage adults to always be on the lead and never make children drive a scotch cart alone,” he said.

Earlier this month a 12-year-old boy in Gwanda also died on the spot and three other people were injured when their donkey drawn scotch cart hit a tree and overturned.

Prince Dube of Makwe area under Chief Mathema was hit by the scotch cart as it overturned and sustained serious head injuries leading to his death.-@winnie_masara

