Link salaries to productivity

We mark International Workers’ Day and our theme this year is: “Workers be vigilant and patriotic against the backdrop of predatory capitalists and neo liberalist agenda”.

When Zimbabwe attained Independence in 1980, the Zanla and Zipra forces’ mantra was “emancipation for workers and peasants from the yoke of colonial bondage”.

As workers in Zimbabwe, we are getting confused as we continue to see a flip-flop in economic policy which subjects workers to abject poverty and job insecurity.

The panacea of the economic turnaround of this country is not and will never be embedded upon continuous reviewing of labour laws.

The issue is not only about labour costs, but it is the lack of ideological economic clarity.

We know that when the black Government took power in 1980 its ideology was socialist inclined.

But when the capitalist Economic Structural Adjustment Programme (ESAP) was introduced in the 1990s, activity in the industrial economic hub started to dwindle.

This resulted in the emergence of corruption which in turn has destroyed the industrial fabric of the nation.

We note with concern that the current Government seems not to define clearly our ideology.

We get traces of socialism, capitalism and neo-liberalism all mixed up in shaping the nation’s direction.

Capitalism is more pronounced as we see those who control industrial activity no longer concentrating on reforming industry, but looking for competitive markets and super profits.

They are fleecing and exploiting workers to the core.

This is evident by inconsistencies in salaries and wages and lack of coherence between international practices and local business ones.

There is also no stable currency and this is adding to the continued fleecing of workers. Most workers are earning salaries below the Poverty Datum Line (PDL).

As a result, this creates conflict between workers and employers or Government. When such conflicts are at play, production is compromised.

As workers, we need policy clarity.

Zimbabwe is now open for business, but we must not have a situation where foreign investors come and subject local workers to what is tantamount to slavery.

When these investors come there must be clear lines of demarcation for remuneration.

We, finally, urge workers not to put pressure on Government with relentless industrial action and demands.

This Government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has inherited several years of bad governance.

Constant industrial action will not solve our problems.

Workers, employers and Government should engage consistently. Above all, workers’ wages should be productivity linked.

The above are excerpts from an interview between our reporter Sharon Munjenjema and Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions secretary-general Mr Kenias Shamuyarira