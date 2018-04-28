Boris Johnson (pictured today at the summit with his Zimbabwean counterpart Sibusiso Moyo sad he will support the country’s path to reform. (Image: Daily Mail)

LONDON – British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is to visit Zimbabwe but the date has not been confirmed yet.

Minister of State (Department of International Development jointly with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office) Harriett Baldwin, said Johnson would indeed visit Zimbabwe but a date has not yet been confirmed.

She had been asked by Conservative Member of Parliament David Evennett when the Minister plans to visit Zimbabwe.

“The Foreign Secretary plans to visit Zimbabwe, but a date is not yet confirmed,” she responded.

“There have been two ministerial visits to Zimbabwe in the last six months, most recently my own visit in February.”

Britain is trying to mend relations with Zimbabwe and Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo met Johnson last week.

Johnson said though Mnangagwa has only been in power for 150 days, Zimbabwe has made tremendous progress, but there is much more to do.

“That’s why Britain, the Commonwealth and the wider international community will do everything it can in supporting Zimbabwe on its path of reform. But we must remember democracies are not made in a day,” he said. – Source: Insider

