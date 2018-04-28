Jay-Z gifts Beyoncé with a diamond ring

Beyonce and Jay Z. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Jay-Z reportedly presented Beyonce with a “huge diamond ring” after her triumphant Coachella performance.

The ‘Formation’ singer made history earlier this month when she was the first black woman to headline the annual music festival in Indio, California, and her husband – who joined her on stage for both that show and her second at the event the following weekend – stunned her with a special gift backstage to commemorate the moment.

A source told Grazia magazine: “Jay presented it to her in her dressing room while [her sister] Solange and her husband were there. [The diamond] was huge. Jay is always really generous with her and makes gestures like that at significant times. They are happier than they have been in a long time.”

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson recently admitted she was “afraid” about the way her daughter had decided to honour black culture and historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in her set as she worried the Californian festival’s “predominantly white” audience wouldn’t understand, but the 36-year-old star was determined to do what was “best for the world”.

She wrote on Instagram: “I told Beyoncé that I was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get.

“Her brave response to me made me feel a bit selfish and ashamed.

“She said, ‘I have worked very hard to get to the point where I have a true voice and at this point in my life and my career I have a responsibility to do what’s best for the world and not what is most popular. ”

And the ‘Crazy in Love’ hitmaker told her mother she wanted her performance to encourage young people to go out and research and better understand her cultural referencing from the show.

Tina added: “She said that her hope is that after the show young people would research this culture and see how cool it is, and young people black and white would listen to ‘LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING’ and see how amazing the words are for us all and bridge the gap. She also hopes that it will encourage young kids to enroll in our amazing Historically Black Colleges and Universities. I stand corrected.(sic)”

