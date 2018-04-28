Kanye West’s new song explains his support for President Trump

-New York City, New York – 12/13/2016 -United States President-elect Donald J. Trump and Musician Kanye West pose for photographers in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S. -PICTURED: Donald Trump, Kanye West -PHOTO by: John Taggart/Pool/startraksphoto.com -Startraks_Kanye_West_Donald_Trump_158829 Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee Startraks Photo New York, NY For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.

Kanye West’s new song ‘Ye vs. the People’, which is a collaboration with his friend T.I., explains his support for US President Donald Trump.

The 40-year-old rapper has been slammed by his fans and liberal friends for supporting the conservative president but Kanye says seeing former reality TV star Trump win the US presidential election, made him see that he could also be elected to the job in the future.

In ‘Ye vs. the People’, which is a collaboration with his friend T.I., Kanye raps: “I know Obama was heaven-sent, but ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President.”

The track shows how Kanye’s friends disagree with him, with T.I. answering: “Yeah you can, at what cost though?”

And Kanye also attempts to explain why he wore a Trump ‘MAGA (Make America Great Again)’ hat, saying it was to show that everyone is “equal”.

He says: “Bruh, I never ever stopped fightin’ for the people. Actually wearing the hat is to show people that we’re equal.”

But T.I. hits back, saying: “You gotta see the finer point of the people, What makes you feel equal makes them feel evil.”

And despite T.I.’s attempts to convince his friend, Kanye sticks stubbornly to his beliefs.

He says: “See that’s the problem with this damn nation. All blacks gotta be Democrats. Man, we ain’t made it off the plantation.

“I feel an obligation to show people new ideas and if you want to hear ’em, here go two right here. ‘Make America Great Again; had a negative perception, I took it; Wore it; Rocked it; Gave it a new direction; Added empathy, care, and love and affection–and y’all sympathy questioning my methods?

“One day I was like f**k it I’m going to do me. I was in the sunken place and then I found a new me.”

However, T.I. is not convinced, saying: “You are starting to make a scene like Donnie cut you a check.”

T.I. previously took to his Instagram to insist that he was not giving up on Kanye, despite their widely different political beliefs.

He wrote: “Spent the day wit Kanye… Long term work in progress, No Doubt. Still Optimistic Something From our Discussion gon STICK…I refuse to just give up on him. The Old Ye’ TOO IMPORTANT!!! (sic).”

